Kazakhstan to develop new Water Code

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 November 2020, 12:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to develop a new Water Code,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told the Government Hour.

As the experts said the water legislation requires further improvement. The current code was amended and altered for 62 times.

He also stressed that the code doesn’t specify technical questions of engineering, construction, operation of water facilities.

«It is planned to develop the concept of the new Water Code and Law On safety of hydro-technical utilities in 2021,» the Minister added.

