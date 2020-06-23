Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan to develop new entrepreneurship development agenda

    23 June 2020, 09:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting about the business support measures, Kazinform reports.

    To support and boost entrepreneurship Kazakhstan took steps to improve the country’s business climate, such as tax incentives, reduction of inspecting and expansion of crediting.

    Besides, the Minister added that the complex action plan for economic rehabilitation till the year-end and additional business support measures were adopted. The Special Commission was set up. On June 18 the Parliament adopted a package of legislative reforms for improving business climate.

    A new entrepreneurship development agenda will be developed in the short-term period. The new Strategic Plan of Kazakhstan until 2025 will also contain further course for small and medium-sized business development. In 2019 the share of small and medium-sized business accounts for 30.8%. 3.4 mln are engaged in the sphere of small and medium business.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays