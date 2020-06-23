Kazakhstan to develop new entrepreneurship development agenda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting about the business support measures, Kazinform reports.

To support and boost entrepreneurship Kazakhstan took steps to improve the country’s business climate, such as tax incentives, reduction of inspecting and expansion of crediting.

Besides, the Minister added that the complex action plan for economic rehabilitation till the year-end and additional business support measures were adopted. The Special Commission was set up. On June 18 the Parliament adopted a package of legislative reforms for improving business climate.

A new entrepreneurship development agenda will be developed in the short-term period. The new Strategic Plan of Kazakhstan until 2025 will also contain further course for small and medium-sized business development. In 2019 the share of small and medium-sized business accounts for 30.8%. 3.4 mln are engaged in the sphere of small and medium business.