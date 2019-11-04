Kazakhstan to develop its own Youth Development Index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev revealed Monday what measures the Government is expected to take to further improve the state youth policy within the framework of the Year of Youth, Kazinform reports.

While addressing a session at the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Minister Abayev said the number of events within the framework of the Year of Youth will be reduced 10fold in line with the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Dauren Abayev also announced the development and introduction of the Kazakhstani analogue of the Youth Development Index.

He also touched upon the issue of volunteers in Kazakhstan claiming the country boasts over 200 volunteer organizations. «There are over 50,000 volunteers in Kazakhstan. As you know, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2020 the Year of Volunteer,» said Abayev, adding that in the future Kazakhstani volunteers will participate in environmental, educational, historical and many other projects across the country.