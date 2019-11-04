Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Youth policy

    Kazakhstan to develop its own Youth Development Index

    4 November 2019, 10:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev revealed Monday what measures the Government is expected to take to further improve the state youth policy within the framework of the Year of Youth, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing a session at the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Minister Abayev said the number of events within the framework of the Year of Youth will be reduced 10fold in line with the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Dauren Abayev also announced the development and introduction of the Kazakhstani analogue of the Youth Development Index.

    He also touched upon the issue of volunteers in Kazakhstan claiming the country boasts over 200 volunteer organizations. «There are over 50,000 volunteers in Kazakhstan. As you know, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2020 the Year of Volunteer,» said Abayev, adding that in the future Kazakhstani volunteers will participate in environmental, educational, historical and many other projects across the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year