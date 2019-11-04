Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Youth policy

Kazakhstan to develop its own Youth Development Index

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 November 2019, 10:59
Kazakhstan to develop its own Youth Development Index

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev revealed Monday what measures the Government is expected to take to further improve the state youth policy within the framework of the Year of Youth, Kazinform reports.

While addressing a session at the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Minister Abayev said the number of events within the framework of the Year of Youth will be reduced 10fold in line with the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

photo

Dauren Abayev also announced the development and introduction of the Kazakhstani analogue of the Youth Development Index.

He also touched upon the issue of volunteers in Kazakhstan claiming the country boasts over 200 volunteer organizations. «There are over 50,000 volunteers in Kazakhstan. As you know, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2020 the Year of Volunteer,» said Abayev, adding that in the future Kazakhstani volunteers will participate in environmental, educational, historical and many other projects across the country.

Government of Kazakhstan   Youth of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi