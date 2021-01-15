Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan to develop entrepreneurship support mechanisms

    15 January 2021, 11:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is crucial to develop entrepreneurship support mechanisms based on conceptually new regulatory policy,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, Kazinform reports.

    «It is necessary to focus on small and medium business support. Another task is to create favorable conditions for doing business. It is crucial to develop entrepreneurship support mechanisms based on the conceptually new regulatory policy,» the President said.

    As stated there , the Government is working at an important draft law that will be submitted to the Majilis June this year.

    The Head of State asked the deputies to address comprehensively the draft law taking into consideration of requests of entrepreneurs and public interest.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays