Kazakhstan to develop entrepreneurship support mechanisms

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 January 2021, 11:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is crucial to develop entrepreneurship support mechanisms based on conceptually new regulatory policy,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, Kazinform reports.

«It is necessary to focus on small and medium business support. Another task is to create favorable conditions for doing business. It is crucial to develop entrepreneurship support mechanisms based on the conceptually new regulatory policy,» the President said.

As stated there , the Government is working at an important draft law that will be submitted to the Majilis June this year.

The Head of State asked the deputies to address comprehensively the draft law taking into consideration of requests of entrepreneurs and public interest.


