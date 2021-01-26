Kazakhstan to develop energy balance until 2035

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government to develop the energy balance of Kazakhstan until 2035.

It should take into account not only inner aspects, consumption, and generation of capacities, increase of the share of the clean energy but also plans for the development of energy systems of the neigbours.

«One of the most important conditions for the country’s further development is the uninterruptible reliable operation of the electric system. Power failure occurred on January 10 in the country’s west showed insufficiently safe operation of the isolated electricity system of the region,» the President said.

The Head of State charged the Government and Samruk Kazyna Fund in a short span of time to develop a scheme for transit links between the western regions of Kazakhstan and to reinforce the electricity system of the southern zone.



