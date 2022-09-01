Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to develop drugs control package

    1 September 2022 13:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers the Kazakh President stressed that expanding synthetic drug use poses a great threat to the health of the nation, Kazinform reports.

    «The dynamics is sharply negative: for the past three years the volume of synthetic drugs withdrawn from circulation grew tenfold,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    As stated there, drugs become cheaper and more available year after year.

    To this end the Head of State charged to develop the package plan to counter drugs and drug trafficking.


    Фото: depositphotos.com

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
