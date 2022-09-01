Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakhstan to develop drugs control package
1 September 2022 13:33

Kazakhstan to develop drugs control package

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers the Kazakh President stressed that expanding synthetic drug use poses a great threat to the health of the nation, Kazinform reports.

«The dynamics is sharply negative: for the past three years the volume of synthetic drugs withdrawn from circulation grew tenfold,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As stated there, drugs become cheaper and more available year after year.

To this end the Head of State charged to develop the package plan to counter drugs and drug trafficking.


Фото: depositphotos.com

Related news
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive