Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to develop deep processing of agricultural products

    6 June 2023, 15:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 290 investment projects are set to be carried out in Kazakhstan in 2023, Yerbol Karashukeev, minister of agriculture of the country, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «First, they relate to the production of raw materials and deep processing of agricultural products. Last year, there was the similar plan involving 270 projects, which was fully implemented. This year, there are around 290 projects realized by the Agriculture Ministry with the participation of foreign investors, as well as locally – at the expense of Baiterek’s subsidiaries and second-tier banks,» said Karashukeev.

    He went on to note that some of the projects are to be carried out by investors only.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Investment projects Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy