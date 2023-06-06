Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to develop deep processing of agricultural products

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 June 2023, 15:39
Kazakhstan to develop deep processing of agricultural products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 290 investment projects are set to be carried out in Kazakhstan in 2023, Yerbol Karashukeev, minister of agriculture of the country, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«First, they relate to the production of raw materials and deep processing of agricultural products. Last year, there was the similar plan involving 270 projects, which was fully implemented. This year, there are around 290 projects realized by the Agriculture Ministry with the participation of foreign investors, as well as locally – at the expense of Baiterek’s subsidiaries and second-tier banks,» said Karashukeev.

He went on to note that some of the projects are to be carried out by investors only.


Investment projects    Kazakhstan   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty