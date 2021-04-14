Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to develop COVID-19 vaccine for animals

    14 April 2021, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scientists of Kazakhstan’s Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems are aiming at developing a vaccine against COVID-19 for animals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Miras Daulenov, Vice-Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is tasked with the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 for animals as they also can catch and carry the disease.

    He pointed out the importance of such a vaccine.

    Notably, phase 3 of the clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in will be 50% complete on April 15.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare
