Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2021, 14:16
Kazakhstan to develop COVID-19 vaccine for animals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scientists of Kazakhstan’s Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems are aiming at developing a vaccine against COVID-19 for animals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Miras Daulenov, Vice-Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems is tasked with the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 for animals as they also can catch and carry the disease.

He pointed out the importance of such a vaccine.

Notably, phase 3 of the clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in will be 50% complete on April 15.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
