    Kazakhstan to develop 934 investment projects

    14 December 2021, 11:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan set up a pool of 934 investment projects in the agro-industrial complex,» Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting.

    Kazakh Agriculture Ministry jointly with the local executive bodies developed and approved roadmaps for implementing agro-industrial complex investment projects for 2021-2025. In conformity with the roadmaps there was developed the pool of 934 investment projects worth KZT 4.4 tn.

    One of the key directions is the meat processing (feed yards, slaughter floors, meat processing plants) which includes 301 projects worth KZT 1 tn. It also includes greenhouse complexes projects worth KZT 1 tn, dairy farming projects worth KZT 452 bln. 47 poultry farms worth KZT 373 bln will be built the countrywide. 73 projects worth KZT 300 bln will be developed in crop products processing sphere. There will be realized 32 projects up to KZT 100 bln in intensive gardening. Besides, 225 projects up to KZT 834 bln will be also implemented in spheres such as irrigation, seed farming and food manufacturing, etc.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

