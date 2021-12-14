Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to develop 934 investment projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 December 2021, 11:08
Kazakhstan to develop 934 investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan set up a pool of 934 investment projects in the agro-industrial complex,» Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting.

Kazakh Agriculture Ministry jointly with the local executive bodies developed and approved roadmaps for implementing agro-industrial complex investment projects for 2021-2025. In conformity with the roadmaps there was developed the pool of 934 investment projects worth KZT 4.4 tn.

One of the key directions is the meat processing (feed yards, slaughter floors, meat processing plants) which includes 301 projects worth KZT 1 tn. It also includes greenhouse complexes projects worth KZT 1 tn, dairy farming projects worth KZT 452 bln. 47 poultry farms worth KZT 373 bln will be built the countrywide. 73 projects worth KZT 300 bln will be developed in crop products processing sphere. There will be realized 32 projects up to KZT 100 bln in intensive gardening. Besides, 225 projects up to KZT 834 bln will be also implemented in spheres such as irrigation, seed farming and food manufacturing, etc.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies