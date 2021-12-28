Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to develop 7 new gas fields

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 December 2021, 15:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told a breifing about the planned gas production in 2021, Kazinform reports.

«Gas production in 2021 is expected to stand at 54 bln cu m, commercial gas production at 29.4 bln cu m, gas export is forecast to reach 7.7 bln cu m, while liquified gas production to make 3.1 mln tons,» Mirzagaliyev said.

«Further development of projects at Karachaganak, Kashagan and Tengiz sites, timely commissioning of new promising oilfields will let increase crude gas production by 2030 up to 87.1 bln cu m. Besides, commercial gas production will grow up to 42.2 bln cu m by 2030 due to development of seven new gas fields and construction of gas refineries at Kashagan and Zhanaozen,» he resumed.


