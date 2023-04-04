Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to develop 291 investment projects to boost agro-industrial complex

    4 April 2023, 10:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «With the aim of ensuring food security Kazakhstan will develop 291 agro-industrial investment projects worth 536 billion tenge this year,» acting Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev announced at today’s Government sitting.

    In 2023-2026 Kazakhstan will develop 700 investment projects up to 2.6 trillion tenge.

    He added loans for agro-industrial complex entities will be granted for 10 years at 2.5 percent per annum with a grace period for the principal amount of a loan and payment.

    This year channels 100 billion tenge for these purposes, including backing the construction of 65 commercial dairy farms in order to increase milk production by no less than 373,000 tons. It will also help provide rural employment and avoid import dependency.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    Kazakh Government approves rural regions development concept
    Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment re-appointed
    Yerbol Karashukeyev to continue to serve as Kazakh Agriculture Minister
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events