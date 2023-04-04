Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to develop 291 investment projects to boost agro-industrial complex

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 April 2023, 10:29
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «With the aim of ensuring food security Kazakhstan will develop 291 agro-industrial investment projects worth 536 billion tenge this year,» acting Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev announced at today’s Government sitting.

In 2023-2026 Kazakhstan will develop 700 investment projects up to 2.6 trillion tenge.

He added loans for agro-industrial complex entities will be granted for 10 years at 2.5 percent per annum with a grace period for the principal amount of a loan and payment.

This year channels 100 billion tenge for these purposes, including backing the construction of 65 commercial dairy farms in order to increase milk production by no less than 373,000 tons. It will also help provide rural employment and avoid import dependency.

Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development   Agriculture  
