Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of the military-patriotic education of young people, Kazinform reports.

He said another important task is the military-patriotic education of young people. There are above 9,000 military-patriotic education organizations in Kazakhstan with over 260,000 teens joining those organizations. Over 6,000 attend Smart Sarbaz sections.

As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.



