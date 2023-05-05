Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept

    5 May 2023, 17:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of the military-patriotic education of young people, Kazinform reports.

    He said another important task is the military-patriotic education of young people. There are above 9,000 military-patriotic education organizations in Kazakhstan with over 260,000 teens joining those organizations. Over 6,000 attend Smart Sarbaz sections.

    As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

