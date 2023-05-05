Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2023, 17:40
Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of the military-patriotic education of young people, Kazinform reports.

He said another important task is the military-patriotic education of young people. There are above 9,000 military-patriotic education organizations in Kazakhstan with over 260,000 teens joining those organizations. Over 6,000 attend Smart Sarbaz sections.

As earlier reported, the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital. Those attending are expected to debate military construction and military training issues as well as the technological modernization of the country’s army.


Army   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev