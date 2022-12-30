Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-6-8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to develop 15 new renewables projects in 2023

    30 December 2022, 14:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «In 2023 Kazakhstan plans to develop 15 renewable power sources projects with a capacity of 257 MW,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov announced at today’s briefing.

    This year Kazakhstan realized 12 renewable power sources projects with a capacity of 385 MW.

    The Minister added that power generation in Kazakhstan in 2022 is expected to reach 112,7 bln kwh or 98.5% to the same period of 2021. In 2023 it is predicted to generate 114,9 bln kwh. It is planned to produce 4.5 bln kwh of renewables power output that is 6.6% more as compared to the previous year.

    He said that Kazakhstan launched this year 442 MW of new electrical capacities.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Smailov gets familiarized with project for construction of new TTP in Kyzylorda
    Popular
    1 11 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
    2 Mongolian president issues decree to rebuild ancient capital
    3 Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan
    4 Number of SMEs rises by 30% in Almaty
    5 President signs law on transport and subsoil use