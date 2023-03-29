Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan to decrease housing prices in near-border districts

    29 March 2023, 13:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to develop new approaches to lower housing prices for the citizens of Kazakhstan willing to settle in near-border districts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Government must develop new approaches to reduce housing prices for those willing to settle in near-border districts,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

    The Head of State drew the deputies’ attention to the modernization and creation of engineering, social infrastructure. According to the President, this is a strategically important objective. There are 65 near-border districts in Kazakhstan, and, unfortunately, socio-economic condition in many of them is at a very low level.

    «With the consideration of strategic importance of these areas, as part of the Rural Territories Development Concept, we must take certain measures to develop near-border districts. The main goal is to reduce population outflow, create comfortable conditions for people and give a new impetus to the economic development of near-border districts,» the President concluded.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path