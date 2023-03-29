Kazakhstan to decrease housing prices in near-border districts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to develop new approaches to lower housing prices for the citizens of Kazakhstan willing to settle in near-border districts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Government must develop new approaches to reduce housing prices for those willing to settle in near-border districts,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

The Head of State drew the deputies’ attention to the modernization and creation of engineering, social infrastructure. According to the President, this is a strategically important objective. There are 65 near-border districts in Kazakhstan, and, unfortunately, socio-economic condition in many of them is at a very low level.

«With the consideration of strategic importance of these areas, as part of the Rural Territories Development Concept, we must take certain measures to develop near-border districts. The main goal is to reduce population outflow, create comfortable conditions for people and give a new impetus to the economic development of near-border districts,» the President concluded.