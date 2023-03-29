Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to decrease housing prices in near-border districts

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
29 March 2023, 13:37
Kazakhstan to decrease housing prices in near-border districts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to develop new approaches to lower housing prices for the citizens of Kazakhstan willing to settle in near-border districts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Government must develop new approaches to reduce housing prices for those willing to settle in near-border districts,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

The Head of State drew the deputies’ attention to the modernization and creation of engineering, social infrastructure. According to the President, this is a strategically important objective. There are 65 near-border districts in Kazakhstan, and, unfortunately, socio-economic condition in many of them is at a very low level.

«With the consideration of strategic importance of these areas, as part of the Rural Territories Development Concept, we must take certain measures to develop near-border districts. The main goal is to reduce population outflow, create comfortable conditions for people and give a new impetus to the economic development of near-border districts,» the President concluded.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants