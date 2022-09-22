22 September 2022, 12:02

Kazakhstan to declare October 25 - National Republic Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on cinematography, culture and holidays», Kazinform reports.

In particular, it was suggested to amend the Law «On Holidays in Kazakhstan» that establishes October 25 – the Republic Day as the national holiday, and Independence Day observed on December 16 as the state holiday. Besides, it excludes the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan on December 1 from the list of state holidays.