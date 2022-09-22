Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakhstan to declare October 25 - National Republic Day
22 September 2022, 12:02

Kazakhstan to declare October 25 - National Republic Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan adopted the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on cinematography, culture and holidays», Kazinform reports.

In particular, it was suggested to amend the Law «On Holidays in Kazakhstan» that establishes October 25 – the Republic Day as the national holiday, and Independence Day observed on December 16 as the state holiday. Besides, it excludes the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan on December 1 from the list of state holidays.


Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive