Kazakhstan to decide on location of atomic power plant at public debates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The area for the construction of an atomic power station will be discussed at public debates in Kazakhstan, the country’s energy minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During an expanded meeting of the Kazakh Energy Ministry Board, Akchulaov said Kazakhstan is looking into the construction of an atomic power station, adding that the country has all objective reasons.

He recalled that last year the country came up with a list of technologies for an atomic power plant.

«In 2022, a short list of tested reactor technologies from providers from China, South Korea, Russia, and France was made. This year, work is to be carried out to select reactor technology. Zhambyl region is suggested as the best location for an atomic power plant,» said the Kazakh energy minister, adding that the area for an atomic power station will be discussed at public debates.

