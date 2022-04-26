Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to curtail gas exports, raise gas prices after 2024

    26 April 2022, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will have to curtail gas exports due to growing domestic consumption, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    After the Government meeting this Tuesday, Minister Akchulakov told journalists domestic gas consumption is growing because it is quite cheap in Kazakhstan.

    He also admitted that natural gas output is staying at the same level and that is why the country has to curtail gas exports.

    In his words, after 2024 the Government will eventually have to raise gas prices due to cutbacks in its exports.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev had announced that 11 flagship projects were to be launched in the domestic non-ferrous industry sector by 2025.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn