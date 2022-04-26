Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to curtail gas exports, raise gas prices after 2024

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 April 2022, 13:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will have to curtail gas exports due to growing domestic consumption, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the Government meeting this Tuesday, Minister Akchulakov told journalists domestic gas consumption is growing because it is quite cheap in Kazakhstan.

He also admitted that natural gas output is staying at the same level and that is why the country has to curtail gas exports.

In his words, after 2024 the Government will eventually have to raise gas prices due to cutbacks in its exports.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev had announced that 11 flagship projects were to be launched in the domestic non-ferrous industry sector by 2025.


