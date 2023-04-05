Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan to cultivate Vietnam’s rice

    5 April 2023, 10:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first session of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam agricultural cooperation subcommittee took place in Hanoi. Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Taszhurekov headed the Kazakh delegation, Kazinform refers to the Agriculture Ministry’s press service.

    Those attending focused on the development of agro-industrial cooperation and shared views on opportunities for the expansion of bilateral ties. In particular, the sides agreed to contribute to the sooner signing of an agreement on veterinary cooperation and the exchange of veterinary and phytosanitary export and import requirements.

    As part of its tour, the Kazakh delegation visited the Thai Binh Seed headquarters. It is the country's largest company engaged in rice seed production. The company gave Kazakhstan six rice varieties to cultivate in the territory of Kyzylorda region taking into account its soil characteristics and climatic zone.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kyzylorda region Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest
    Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history