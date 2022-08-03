Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
3 August 2022 16:45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan seeks to launch 40 renewable energy projects as part of the energy complex upgrading program, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing, Akchulakov pointed out that the country attaches great attention to the development of renewable energy sources as the world community does.

He went on to note that as part of the energy complex upgrading program, 40 renewable energy projects creating 3.2 thousand jobs are set to be launched by 2025.

11 such projects with the creation of over 900 jobs are expected to be launched within the country this year.

«As of today, five facilities: three solar power stations and two wind power stations creating 330 jobs have been commissioned. 577 more jobs are to be created by the yearend,» said the minister.

Earlier the Kazakh energy minister said that around 2 thousand people are needed to run an atomic power station slated for construction in the country.



