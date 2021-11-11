Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Kazakhstan to create TURANSEZ free economic zone

    11 November 2021, 20:14

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will create TURANSEZ free economic zone which brings together the Turkic speaking countries,» National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev told a conference on trade and economic cooperation between Turkey and Turkic-speaking countries Common vision in the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    It will be an industrial and manufacturing cluster including agro-industrial complex products processing, machine building, production of electrical equipment, tourist and educational clusters, and promotion of mutually beneficial trade ties.

    For the past 30 years Kazakhstan attracted USD 380 bln of direct foreign investments that is 70& of total inflow of investments into Central Asia.

    He stressed that the GDP growth for the past 10 months hit 3.5%. it is projected to grow by 4%. The Minister told also about measures taken to improve the country’s investment climate.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays