Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to create TURANSEZ free economic zone

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 November 2021, 20:14
ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will create TURANSEZ free economic zone which brings together the Turkic speaking countries,» National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev told a conference on trade and economic cooperation between Turkey and Turkic-speaking countries Common vision in the 30th anniversary of Independence, the Ministry’s press service reports.

It will be an industrial and manufacturing cluster including agro-industrial complex products processing, machine building, production of electrical equipment, tourist and educational clusters, and promotion of mutually beneficial trade ties.

photo

For the past 30 years Kazakhstan attracted USD 380 bln of direct foreign investments that is 70& of total inflow of investments into Central Asia.

He stressed that the GDP growth for the past 10 months hit 3.5%. it is projected to grow by 4%. The Minister told also about measures taken to improve the country’s investment climate.

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Turkestan region  
