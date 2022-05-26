Kazakhstan to create over 2 mln jobs by 2025, Tugzhanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Wages of 2.8 mln people working at large businesses will grow,» Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Senate during the discussions of the complex plan for raising household incomes by 2025.

The average salary of 2.8 mln workers will grow thanks to the obligations established in respect of big businesses that receive state support measures. Such requirements are put forward for the first time. Notably, the wages already grew at the large enterprises from 15 to 30%.

He added that the development of investment projects in various economic sectors will let generate over 2 mln jobs by 2025. Of which 950,000 will be created in the industry and entrepreneurship, 583,000 under the infrastructure projects, 458,000 in the agro-industrial complex, and 50,000 in tourism. In particular, it is planned to develop 713 projects in mining, machine building, chemical industries, and the production of cement and bricks. 165 projects were launched , and over 16,000 new workplaces were created this year.



