Kazakhstan to create Ombudsman for the rights of disabled people under President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will build an Ombudsman institution to monitor the rights of disabled people,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his Address to the Nation.

«Firstly, the state will provide equal opportunities and justice for all. The high level of public benefits and supporting of socially vulnerable groups of population, including people with disabilities will be guaranteed. The corresponding Ombudsman institution will be set up,» the Head of State said.

The President stressed that the state will support economic freedom and protect people amid market fluctuations.

As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off. The Head of State is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address.

The main part of the Address is to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.