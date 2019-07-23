Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to create network of trade missions abroad

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 July 2019, 11:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan drafts a road map on promotion of non-resource exports, according to First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the document will be submitted for the Government’s consideration in the nearest time.

The document provides for building new trade contacts at the markets of Central Asia, EAEU and neighboring regions of China, he added.

«For this purpose we are planning to open a network of trade missions abroad,» the Vice Minister said.

Government of Kazakhstan   Ministry of Finance  
