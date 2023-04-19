Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to create 7,000 agriculture jobs

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2023, 12:06
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «300 agricultural projects worth 536 billion tenge are being developed in Kazakhstan which will let generate some 7,000 new jobs.,» Premier Alikhan Smailov said at today’s sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development.

The Prime Minister added spring sowing and harvesting soft loans rose by 140 billion tenge. Besides, the amount of easy term loans to acquire farm machinery rose up to 145 billion tenge.

«The new rural development concept aimed at modernization of rural social, engineering, and transport infrastructure was adopted pursuant to the President’s task,» he said.

As stated there, the Auyl amanaty project purposed to increase rural household income started this year. Above 100 billion tenge was allocated.

The Auyl-el besigi remains as one of the key mechanisms of rural development. This year will develop 1,800 projects in 900 villages up to 198 billion tenge. He stressed infrastructure development measure are taken in cross border regions. 290 facilities will be commissioned in 140 rural settlements in 2023.


