Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to create 2 mln jobs by 2025

    10 March 2022, 12:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Serik Shapkenov told the Government about the plans to increase household income, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry will work in 3 directions under the program purposed to increase people’s earnings. The first is to create new jobs, then to promote employment, and the third is to improve skills of the labor force.

    He added that the program includes 33 actions with the participation of the Ministry. He stressed that up to 2 mln new jobs will be generated by 2025.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn