Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to create 2 mln jobs by 2025

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 March 2022, 12:40
Kazakhstan to create 2 mln jobs by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Serik Shapkenov told the Government about the plans to increase household income, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry will work in 3 directions under the program purposed to increase people’s earnings. The first is to create new jobs, then to promote employment, and the third is to improve skills of the labor force.

He added that the program includes 33 actions with the participation of the Ministry. He stressed that up to 2 mln new jobs will be generated by 2025.


Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings