Kazakhstan to continue struggling for nuclear-weapon-free world - President
21 September 2022, 11:10

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern over the growing rivalry of nuclear powers and assured that Kazakhstan will keep struggling for a nuclear-weapon-free world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan has suffered terribly from past nuclear weapons testing, so we understand very clearly the dangers of escalating tensions between nuclear powers. For this reason, nuclear disarmament has become a key part of Kazakh foreign policy and we will be continuously struggling for a world free of nuclear arsenals,» the Kazakh Leader said at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, despite some progress in this area, unfortunately, the whole record is not that positive. Kazakhstan is alarmed by the increased rivalry and rhetoric of Nuclear States and lack of progress made by the NPT review conferences, he noted.




Photo credit: Christian Ohde imageBROKER.com Globallookpress

