Kazakhstan to continue participating in joint implementation of Belt&Road initiative - Tokayev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 May 2023, 12:15
XI’AN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will continue participating in a joint implementation of the Belt & Road initiative, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who said it at the 1st Central Asia-China Summit, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

«Ten years ago, in Astana, Chairman Xi Jinping outlined a concept of the Belt & Road project. Over these years the initiative proved its effectiveness at a global scale. We can say with confidence, that the project enabled to revive the Great Silk Road, create a modern transport infrastructure in the territory of many countries. Being a close neighbor and reliable partner of China, we will continue participating in a joint implementation of the Belt & Road project,» the Head of State said.

'The opening of the third railroad crossing on the Kazakh -Chinese border will become an important step in this area. The Trans-Caspian International Route is one of the key sections of the China-Central Asia-Europe route. This transport corridor has gained strategic importance at the current stage,«he added.

«We intend to gradually increase its capacity by introducing digital solutions and modernizing infrastructure. We invite Chinese partners to mutually beneficial cooperation on expansion of the opportunities of the Caspian Sea ports,» the President said.

«Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad serves as an important link in development of one of the shortest routes from the Eastern Asia to the Gulf Persian States,» Kazzym-Jomart Tokayev noted.


