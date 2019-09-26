Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to continue its active particiation in OSCE work

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 September 2019, 10:35
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi had negotiations with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The Kazakh FM noted that being an active member of the OSCE ‘the country is ready for cooperation with all the OSCE member states in ensuring security and sustainable development in the entire OSCE space.’ He emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to joining efforts on settlement of regional and global problems.

During the talks, Thomas Greminger was familiarized with the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev «Three Dialogues» on formation of the global architecture of inclusive development.

In this context, it was proposed to unite the potential of the OSCE and the CICA in interaction within Eurasia.

The OSCE Secretary General noted effective activity of Kazakhstan within the OSCE and stressed the growing role of the country in regional and international policy.

