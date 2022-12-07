Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs

    7 December 2022, 17:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed Kazakhstan will continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs from unreasonable audits and criminal prosecution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prizes’ laureates in Astana on Wednesday, President Tokayev said certain steps had already been taken to shield Kazakhstani entrepreneurs from unreasonable audits and criminal prosecutions.

    For instance, this year alone over 6,000 entrepreneurs have been released from illegal penalties to the tune of some 700 million tenge.

    The Head of State continued by pointing out Kazakhstan will further introduce a set of mechanisms to protect local businesses. He emphasized that entrepreneurs should work in an honest manner and strictly abide by the law.

    According to the President, market competition, protection of consumers’ rights and tax honesty are essential to doing business in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that the Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony with the participation of the Head of State had kicked off in the Kazakh capital.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

