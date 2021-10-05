Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to construct 9 water reservoirs

    5 October 2021, 11:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government meeting about nine water reservoirs construction plans.

    «It is planned to build nine new water reservoirs over the next five years to accumulate 1.7 sq km of water to mitigate the threat of floods for 14 rural settlements, to put into service 195,300 ha of irrigated lands, and create over 20,000 jobs in agriculture,' the Minister said.

    He also added that the total construction cost stands at KZT 59.4 bln. Additional KZT 700 mln is needed to complete the project design and KZT 47.4 bln for building and assembly works.

    Development of the said projects will let reduce the country’s water dependence on the neighboring states by 30% on Kyrgyzstan, 25 % on Uzbekistan and 15% on Russia.

    Notably, building and assembly works at the Kensai-Koskorgan 2 reservoir in Turkestan region are almost completed. Feasibility study designs on five reservoirs have been already developed.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

