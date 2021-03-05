Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to construct 5 new petrochemical plants by 2025

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 March 2021, 14:55
Kazakhstan to construct 5 new petrochemical plants by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Nogayev, Kazakh Energy Minister, has told about the plans to complete the construction of five new plants in the petrochemical industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh energy minister, this year, a 2025 national oil and gas chemistry development project is set to be worked out. It will allow for targeted development of the sector with a focus on the problematic issues, in particular provision of projects with petrochemical materials, creation of a petrochemical cluster, and promotion of value addition.

In addition, as part of the instructions from the Council of Foreign Investors elaboration of an agreement between the Government and the investor taking into account the latter’s requirements when carrying out the petrochemical project is under consideration.

The measures are said to allow completing the construction of five plants by 2025, including a polypropylene production plant with a capacity of 500 thousand tons a year in Atyrau region, a technical gas production plant with a capacity of 57mln cubic meters of nitrogen and 34 mln cubic meters of dry compressed air in Atyrau region, a plant for polypropylene production with a capacity of 80 thousand tons a year and octane booster additives for petroleum with a capacity of 60 thousand tons a year in Shymkent city, a PET production plant with a capacity of 430 thousand tons a year in Atyrau region, and a plant for production of methanol (82 thousand tons) and glycol (100 thousand tons) with a capacity of 182 thousand tons a year in Uralsk city.

It is expected that upon completion of the projects by 2025 the production level will increase 9fold to 2 million tons of petrochemical products and that the amount of investments in the economy will stand at $3.9bn.


Industry   Construction    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims