    Kazakhstan to conduct online lessons in hygiene and distant learning Sep 1

    4 August 2020, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to begin the new academic year with lessons in hygiene and distant learning, Askhat Aimagambetov, Education and Science Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Aimagambetov, an online classroom hour scheduled for September 1 will focus on distant learning, hygiene, cyberculture, breathing and physical exercises.

    Notably, the preliminary estimates by the Education Ministry say 2.6 million schoolchildren will switch to distant learning via websites and TV channels countrywide. 530 thousand children will study in reduced classes and over 157 thousand - in schools.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

