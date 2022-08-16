Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan to complete construction of 81 schools by September
16 August 2022 17:55

Kazakhstan to complete construction of 81 schools by September

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Most of the regions of Kazakhstan still have three-shift schools and schools in disrepair,» Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said.

The Minister noted that the local akimats plan to build 225 schools this year. Construction of 41 state and 40 private schools will conclude by the start of the new academic year.

He stressed that most of the regions of Kazakhstan still have three-shift schools and schools in disrepair. 56 three-shift schools are located in Almaty region. Their number keeps growing year after year. «To solve this problem it is necessary to take measures to commission schools in time and complete construction of the rest till the yearend,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

As stated there, capital repairs are underway in 261 schools countrywide. It is expected to complete repair works at 213 of them until September 1.


