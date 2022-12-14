Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023

14 December 2022, 11:25
Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The law «On heat power industry» will be adopted next year which will let focus on addressing heat supply problems of the regions, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said at the Government’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

The role of the Nuclear and Energy Control Committee will be enhanced, he added.

The audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids will be completed in the first quarter of 2023, which will let detect the problems and their current technical condition, the Minister noted.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation
Legislative amendments on National Fund for Children initiative to be approved in 2023
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler
Read also
Legislative amendments on National Fund for Children initiative to be approved in 2023
Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023
National Fund’s assets rise to $55.8bn in 2022
President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
President asks PM if his Cabinet ready to cope with all economic challenges
Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
2 Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
3 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana
4 Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany
5 Agricultural products worth 323 bln soms produced in Kyrgyzstan over 11 months

News