Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to commission LRT until the end of 2024, Astana mayor

2 February 2023, 14:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Construction of the Light rail transit (LRT) system will be completed in the Kazakh capital by the end of the next year,» Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said, Kazinform refers to Khabar 24.

Last year saw the start of another building stage of the light rail transit system. The Astana akimat plans to complete it within two years and commission it by the end of the next year.


Теги:
Akimat    Astana   Transport  
