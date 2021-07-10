Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan to commission homegrown COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in September

    10 July 2021, 13:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A plant to produce the Kazakh QazVac vaccine against COVID-19 is set to be commissioned in the country in the beginning of September, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov said, Kazinform correspondent report.

    The plant is to manufacture the QazVac vaccine in the amount of 60 thousand doses a month.

    He went on to say that the task to produce reagents for the domestic vaccine has been set.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea