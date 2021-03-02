Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to commission 35 industrial dairy farms each year

    2 March 2021, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov told about the plans to replace imports of milk and dairy products, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a government session, the Kazakh agriculture minister said that the total amount of dairy products imported stands at 500 thousand tons. The market saturation issue is said to be addressed through commissioning and expanding capacities of dairy farms and capacity utilization.

    So, 35 industrial dairy farms are to be commissioned each year in the country, the minister said. He added that last year 48 dairy farms, 17 of which are industrial, with the total capacity of 98 thousand tons of milk were launched.

    He said that the domestic sausage production stands at 62%, which is said to be increased by opening six meat processing plants with the total capacity of 77.8 thousand tons, and funding and stimulus tools.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

